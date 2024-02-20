Stokes Family Office LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

