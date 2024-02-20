Stratis Price Reaches $1.06 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $166.79 million and $21.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.04 or 0.05658460 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00072727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00025859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,850,014 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

