Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Reduced by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 241,742 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $566,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.90. 286,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,182. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $352.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.20.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

