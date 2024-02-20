Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $46.00 at Truist Financial

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUM. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 82,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 78,544 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

