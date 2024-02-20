Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.87. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 730,481 shares changing hands.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
