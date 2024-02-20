Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.87. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 730,481 shares changing hands.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,014,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after buying an additional 919,307 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,675 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

