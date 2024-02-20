Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 338,722 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 4.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $128,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

