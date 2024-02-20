Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SU opened at C$44.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.43. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$48.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

