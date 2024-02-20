Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
TSE:SU opened at C$44.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.43. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$48.26.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.
