SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.13% from the stock’s current price.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

SPWR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. 3,340,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.76. SunPower has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 53.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

