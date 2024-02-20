SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Susquehanna

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPWR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SunPower to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.51.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $3.62 on Friday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $634.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

