Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $700.00 to $1,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.20.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $61.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $741.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,348,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,298,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.98 and a 200-day moving average of $333.77. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $1,077.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

