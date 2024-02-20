SVB Leerink Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBAY. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,465,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,468,000 after buying an additional 2,561,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

