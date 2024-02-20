Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1,591.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,054 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sysco worth $50,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 291,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,851. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.