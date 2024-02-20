Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $153.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Stock Up 2.2 %

Target Dividend Announcement

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Target by 1,165.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 304,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,380,000 after buying an additional 280,519 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.