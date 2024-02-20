TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stake Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840,000 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for about 2.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.59% of TC Energy worth $569,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 974,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in TC Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 768,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 134,100 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $514,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,721,000 after buying an additional 279,712 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

TRP traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,716. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 138.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

