TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $263,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $22.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

