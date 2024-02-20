Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TPX opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.