Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Terra has a market cap of $475.25 million and approximately $53.35 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001382 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001236 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 663,565,511 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.