Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,599 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $628.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.95 and its 200-day moving average is $233.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

