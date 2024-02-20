Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,511.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,000.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,528.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,695.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

