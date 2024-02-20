Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.48.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.2 %

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.38. 269,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,122. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $152.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

