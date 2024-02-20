Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $155.00 at UBS Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.24.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 10.3 %

TXRH stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.