TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 2.42. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $157,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,380,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $11,286,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

