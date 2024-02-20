The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after buying an additional 526,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after buying an additional 230,185 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after buying an additional 315,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,489,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,652,000 after buying an additional 295,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. 1,355,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,869. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.