The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 1st

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

The Carlyle Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 498,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,136,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,328,000 after buying an additional 385,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.