The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,799 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $45,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 46,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,843,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,999,000 after purchasing an additional 514,657 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 1,234,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,993,000 after purchasing an additional 227,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 65.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,630. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

