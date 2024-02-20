The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

GUT opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.