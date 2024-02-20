The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GUT opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

