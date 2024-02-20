The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $70.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEGA. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Further Reading

