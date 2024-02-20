The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $173.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $230.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $225.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

