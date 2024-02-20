The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target to $50.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. 330,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,319,000 after acquiring an additional 702,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,330,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,594,000 after buying an additional 892,677 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,087,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,356,000 after acquiring an additional 623,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

