The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Heavitree Brewery’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of Heavitree Brewery stock remained flat at GBX 275 ($3.46) during trading on Monday. Heavitree Brewery has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 282.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 million, a PE ratio of 670.73 and a beta of 0.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Graham J. Crocker sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.89), for a total value of £10,000.50 ($12,591.92). 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Heavitree Brewery
The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.
