The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTA) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of HVTA stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 million, a P/E ratio of 365.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.95. Heavitree Brewery has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Heavitree Brewery

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Dividend History for Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVTA)

