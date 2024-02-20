The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HD traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $362.61. 2,910,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,516. The stock has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.97 and a 200-day moving average of $325.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

