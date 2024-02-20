The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.70

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 20684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.
The India Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
