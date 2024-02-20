The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.70

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 20684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The India Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 145,590 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 161,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 103,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The India Fund by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.