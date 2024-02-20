The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

