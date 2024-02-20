The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 170,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.51. The stock had a trading volume of 708,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,481. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

