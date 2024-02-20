The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 765.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $43,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.91. 113,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,080. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.