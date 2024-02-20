The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Guardian Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,279 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 3.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $92,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

