The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,704,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $283,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

