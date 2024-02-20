The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 538.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 46,854 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.37. 547,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 68.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

