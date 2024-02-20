Theratechnologies (TH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of TH stock opened at C$2.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.18. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of C$1.22 and a 1 year high of C$5.84.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

