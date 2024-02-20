Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $336.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Get Snap-on alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %

Snap-on stock opened at $267.24 on Friday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.51.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.