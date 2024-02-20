Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 159,049 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.20% of Tilly’s worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

TLYS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 21,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,182. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,437,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,370,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,437,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,370,955.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 509,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,136 over the last 90 days. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

