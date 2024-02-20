Titon Holdings Plc (TON) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on April 5th

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Titon Trading Up 1.8 %

Titon stock opened at GBX 81.48 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Titon has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.50 ($1.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1,333.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.02.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

