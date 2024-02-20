tomiNet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.90 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $97.77 million and $22.90 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 125,020,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,731,371 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 125,020,700.9857675 with 97,731,371.3003965 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.05502175 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $23,061,061.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

