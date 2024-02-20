Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.79 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and $38.68 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00004361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,304.39 or 0.99950462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009130 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00165753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,948,906 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,935,260.68898 with 3,467,127,617.1097317 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.29086813 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $22,656,910.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

