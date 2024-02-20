Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.20

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.20 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 44.18 ($0.56), with a volume of 116950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.55 ($0.55).

Topps Tiles Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,175.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12.

Topps Tiles Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

Topps Tiles Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

