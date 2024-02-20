Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TYG stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $32.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.