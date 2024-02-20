Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TYG stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

