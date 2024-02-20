Travel + Leisure (TNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

TNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

