Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 1-Year High at $220.09

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $220.09 and last traded at $219.81, with a volume of 226795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average of $179.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

